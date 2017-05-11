Take A Virtual Field To The Pawnee National Grasslands

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 had teamed up with the U.S. Forest Service and Prince William Network for a virtual field trip to the Pawnee National Grasslands.

It’s part of a program to teach school children about just how important the huge expanses of land are to Colorado and the country’s ecology and economy. Teachers and kids across the nation have been studying the lands this school year.

It culminates when Dave Aguilera hosts a virtual field trip to the Pawnee National Grasslands on May 17.

The Forest Service specifically picked those grasslands for the final lesson.

“The Pawnee National Grassland is a working grassland,” said Lynne Diebel with the Forest Service. “There’s a lot going on there so you’ve got industry that explores for oil and gas out there, you’ve got grazing for cattle and then you’ve got the general public that recreates out there whether that’s hiking, biking, hiking, birding.”

The Pawnee National Grassland is also easily accessible to people in three states.

“These grasslands are right in their backyard and they don’t even realize it, so by exposing them to programs like Grasslands Live they actually get to go out to the grasslands and see what’s out there and see how they’re important economically and ecologically to their communities,” Diebel explained.

Aguilera will welcome a number of experts and a class of fifth graders from Dos Rios Elementary School in Evans. You can watch it live right here on CBSDenver.com at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17.