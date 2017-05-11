COMING UP: Sweetheart Scam, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Nation’s Oldest WWII Veteran Celebrates 111th Birthday

May 11, 2017 3:59 PM
Filed Under: Richard Overton, World War II

AUSTIN, Texas (CBS4) – The nation’s oldest living World War II veteran celebrated his 111th birthday Thursday.

Richard Overton was honored by the city of Austin at the UT Club, renaming Hamilton Avenue, the street he calls home, Richard Overton Avenue.

gettyimages 187661914 Nations Oldest WWII Veteran Celebrates 111th Birthday

Richard Overton (C) acknowledged by U.S. President Barack Obama during a ceremony to honor veterans at the Tomb of the Unknowns on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 2013 (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

According to KEYE-TV in Austin, Texas, the mayor also declared Thursday to be “Richard Overton Day.”

Overton’s key to longevity?

“I used to drink whiskey a long time ago,” Overton said. “I always drank a little bit – it’s what kept me alive, living so long. Whiskey help ya the same as medicine if you take it right.”

