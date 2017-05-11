Nation’s Oldest WWII Veteran Celebrates 111th Birthday

AUSTIN, Texas (CBS4) – The nation’s oldest living World War II veteran celebrated his 111th birthday Thursday.
Richard Overton was honored by the city of Austin at the UT Club, renaming Hamilton Avenue, the street he calls home, Richard Overton Avenue.
According to KEYE-TV in Austin, Texas, the mayor also declared Thursday to be “Richard Overton Day.”
Overton’s key to longevity?
“I used to drink whiskey a long time ago,” Overton said. “I always drank a little bit – it’s what kept me alive, living so long. Whiskey help ya the same as medicine if you take it right.”