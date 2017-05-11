3 Red Wolf Pups Join Pack At North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Zoo has announced the birth of three red wolf pups.
A news release issued by the zoo on Wednesday said the pups, born April 18, marked the first litter of 2017 in the North American population of red wolves born in human care.
The zoo said the pups were born to Raydar and Haley, the same red wolves who had a single pup last May at the zoo.
There are 19 red wolves at the zoo, with two of them on display in the park. The rest live off site as part of the zoo’s breeding program. The newborn wolves will remain in the off-site area.
