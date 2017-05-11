COMING UP: Sweetheart Scam, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Arrest Of 2 Teens Follows Extensive Murder Investigation

May 11, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Destiny McMinn. Santos Macias, Eastern Plains, Fort Morgan, Homicide, Morgan County, Morgan County Sheriff

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two 17-year-old males are now in custody following the brutal murder of a man and a woman in Morgan County.

The bodies of Destiny McMinn, 18, and Santos Macias, 40, were found last month. They had been killed at the same location and their bodies were dumped in two different areas.

(credit: CBS)

Police arrested the two suspects on Wednesday on the 200 block of South West Street in Fort Morgan. Both are from Fort Morgan, and their names are not being released. They face first degree murder charges.

Authorities believe the victims may have been in a relationship together. They haven’t said what a possible motive for the murders might have been.

Police said they served several search warrants as part of their investigation before making the arrests.

