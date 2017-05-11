Suspect In Crash That Hurt Boy Had Been Deported 15 Times

COMING UP: Sweetheart Scam, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

May 11, 2017 10:15 AM
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Mexican man who’d been deported at least 15 times has pleaded not guilty to a drunken driving crash that badly injured a 6-year-old boy in San Diego.

Thirty-eight-year-old Constantino Banda-Acosta entered pleas Wednesday to DUI, hit-and-run and driving without a license.

Prosecutors say his pickup ran a red light Saturday night and struck the car of a family that was returning from Disneyland.

The boy, Lennox Lake, suffered a fractured skull. His parents had minor injuries.

His family tells the San Diego Union-Tribune that the boy will be in the hospital for another nine days.

Immigration officials say Banda-Acosta has been returned to Mexico at least 15 times since 2002, the last time in January. They’ll seek to deport him after his criminal case is settled.

