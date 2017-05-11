Police Officers Help Non-Profit School Cleanup Hail Damage

DENVER (CBS4) – Police officers in Denver joined cleanup crews to help a non-profit school recover after Monday’s massive hail storm.

The Laradon School helps both children and adults with developmental disabilities.

The school at 51st and Lincoln Avenue suffered nearly $2 million in damages. Every day the school remains closed, it loses about $80,000 a day in funding.

Police have been at the school for the past eight weeks training and learning about Laradon’s services and the 600 adults and children who attend the campus.

All 21 roofs must be replaced along with dozens of skylights and windows that were shattered when the storm hit. The broken windows allowed heavy rain to pour inside the buildings, leaving behind a lot of water damage.

“The amount of work that the teachers put in here to get these children to a certain place where they can function in society is awesome,” said Denver Police Department Technician Dan Figuero.

“I think for us, if you look at the amount of love and care that they put into the communities that they serve… we can’t give back enough,” said Denver Police Department Technician Tyrone Campbell.

Officers joined other members of the community who pitched in to help with the cleanup process.

Laradon is asking volunteers to join their cleanup efforts in hopes of reopening the center Monday, May 15.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Angela Rotello at angela.rotello@laradon.org or (720) 974-6827.

They are also asking for help with expenses not covered by insurance.