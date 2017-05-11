COMING UP: Sweetheart Scam, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Malfunction Strands 95 Train-To-The-Plane Passengers

May 11, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: A Line Delays, A-Line, Denver International Airport, DIA, RTD, Train to the Plane

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Disruptions to RTD’s train-to-the-plane service are expected to last into Thursday afternoon after a morning electrical issue halted one of the trains.

a line 2 Malfunction Strands 95 Train To The Plane Passengers

(credit: CBS)

Approximately 95 people were on an eastbound A Line train sometime before 8:30 a.m. when the malfunction happened near the Chambers Avenue crossing. No one was hurt, but passengers were stuck on the train for more than an hour and had to get off the grounded train with help from Aurora firefighters.

Then they had to use bus service to get to Denver International Airport.

a line 1 Malfunction Strands 95 Train To The Plane Passengers

(credit: CBS)

Inspections to the train are taking place. It appears the pantograph failed on the train, according to RTD spokesman Scott Reed. That’s the spring-loaded frame that drags along the power lines to supply power to the vehicle.

At 8:30 a.m. RTD shared the following message about the disruption:

Due to a power outage, the A Line is experiencing severe delays at this time. Shuttle buses will provide service for east and west bound trips between Central Park and Denver Airport stations. Train service is in place between Denver Union and Central Park stations. Please allow for extra travel time. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power. Updates to follow.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
NEWS TEAM
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch