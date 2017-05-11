COMING UP: Sweetheart Scam, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Broncos Baby Club Includes Spot On Season Ticket Wait List

May 11, 2017 5:33 PM
Season Ticket

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have launched a newborn club for families to commemorate their babies’ births, and it includes this feature: members are immediately added to the team’s season ticket waiting list.

That waiting list already has more than 75,000 names on it.

So, these babies might get to buy season tickets by the time they’re having kids — or even grandkids — of their own.

Membership to the Broncos Newborn Club is $25 and also includes a team logo baby beanie, a commemorative gift certificate, monthly milestone markers and a night light.

