Rockies SS Trevor Story On DL With Strained Left Shoulder

May 11, 2017 6:13 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Rockies, Trevor Story

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have placed shortstop Trevor Story on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left shoulder.

The team also announced that left-hander Tyler Anderson won’t start Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers due to inflammation in his left knee. Instead, right-hander Jeff Hoffman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to take his place. Anderson will throw Saturday.

Story aggravated his shoulder on a swing in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

The 24-year-old Story is batting .180 with six homers and 15 RBIs. He hit 27 homers as a rookie last season before going on the DL in August with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

Story thinks this injury is a “short-term thing.” He will receive treatment and then start shoulder exercises in a few days.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

