School Damaged By Hail Could Reopen Friday

May 11, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Adams County School District 14, Beach Court Elementary, Commerce City, Hail Damage, Hail Storm, Kearny Middle School

DENVER (CBS4)– Students at one elementary school in Denver are hoping to get back to class on Friday after a massive hail storm damaged the building.

Beach Court Elementary School located at 4950 Beach Ct. has been closed since Monday’s hail storm shattered nearly 100 windows and left broken glass scattered around the property.

elementary school damage 6vo frame 334 School Damaged By Hail Could Reopen Friday

(credit: CBS)

The windows that were broken were boarded up on Monday night. Caution tape blocked the doors of the school on Tuesday morning. School officials hope to have the cleanup efforts completed by Friday so students can resume class.

elementary school damage 6vo frame 1684 School Damaged By Hail Could Reopen Friday

(credit: CBS)

There is a concern about asbestos that was being investigated.

elementary school damage 6vo frame 934 School Damaged By Hail Could Reopen Friday

(credit: CBS)

Several other schools in the Denver metro area were also closed in the aftermath of the storm, including all schools in Adams County School District 14.

elementary school damage 6vo frame 1144 School Damaged By Hail Could Reopen Friday

(credit: CBS)

