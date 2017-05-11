School Damaged By Hail Could Reopen Friday

DENVER (CBS4)– Students at one elementary school in Denver are hoping to get back to class on Friday after a massive hail storm damaged the building.
Beach Court Elementary School located at 4950 Beach Ct. has been closed since Monday’s hail storm shattered nearly 100 windows and left broken glass scattered around the property.
The windows that were broken were boarded up on Monday night. Caution tape blocked the doors of the school on Tuesday morning. School officials hope to have the cleanup efforts completed by Friday so students can resume class.
There is a concern about asbestos that was being investigated.
Several other schools in the Denver metro area were also closed in the aftermath of the storm, including all schools in Adams County School District 14.