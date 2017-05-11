Animal Park Shares New Giraffe Photo: ‘Enjoy’

HARPRUSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park posted a new photo of their three star giraffes.
Along with the photo of April, Tajiri, and Oliver was a simple caption: “No words needed! Enjoy.”
The park was forced to delay their opening, which was scheduled for Saturday, due to a potential nor’easter. But, based on the photo, it appears to be a clear and sunny day in southern New York.
Animal Adventure Park will instead now open on Monday.
