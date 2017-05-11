Colorado’s ‘Amazing Race’ Team On Staying Positive

COMING UP: Sweetheart Scam, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

May 11, 2017 7:19 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s reality TV duo appeared on CBS4 This Morning on Thursday.

Becca Droz and Floyd Pierce, who call themselves “Team Fun”, are competing on “Amazing Race 29” and are still in the running for the $1 million grand prize.

Becca and Floyd are known on the show for their relentlessly upbeat attitudes, especially in the face of difficult tasks that have caused other teams to fall apart.

amazing race interview control a clean frame 10659 Colorados Amazing Race Team On Staying Positive

Becca & Floyd, “Team Fun” from ‘Amazing Race’ (credit: CBS)

“I mean, we definitely get a great edit on the show,” joked Droz, when asked if there’s been any tension on Team Fun.

“To say that we weren’t stressed and confused and lost much of time… of course we were,” she continued.

“But that’s how we dealt with it,” said Pierce, “You know, just staying positive. The race is hard, but you can either break down or deal with it with positivity.”

Leg 7 of The Amazing Race had the competitors journeying through Italy. During a challenge in Venice, Team Fun had to hop aboard a gondola and sing an Italian love song until they correctly hit every note. They came in second place.

amazing race interview control a clean frame 6194 Colorados Amazing Race Team On Staying Positive

“Team Fun” in Venice (credit: CBS)

“Well, we [finally] found something Team Fun cannot do particularly well,” joked CBS4’s Alan Gionet during Thursday’s in-studio interview. “We won’t ask you to sing.”

“I don’t blame you,” laughed Droz.

Matt Ladley, another Colorado competitor on Team “The Boys”, came in first with his partner (for the first time) and won a trip for two to Grenada.

amazing race from colorado Colorados Amazing Race Team On Staying Positive

Colorado’s ‘Amazing Race’ competitors: Matt Ladley, Becca Droz, and Floyd Piece (L-R) (credit: CBS)

Thursday night’s episode features the teams in Greece, then next week, they’re off to Vietnam.

