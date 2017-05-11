Colorado’s ‘Amazing Race’ Team On Staying Positive

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s reality TV duo appeared on CBS4 This Morning on Thursday.
Becca Droz and Floyd Pierce, who call themselves “Team Fun”, are competing on “Amazing Race 29” and are still in the running for the $1 million grand prize.
Becca and Floyd are known on the show for their relentlessly upbeat attitudes, especially in the face of difficult tasks that have caused other teams to fall apart.
Becca & Floyd, “Team Fun” from ‘Amazing Race’ (credit: CBS)
“I mean, we definitely get a great edit on the show,” joked Droz, when asked if there’s been any tension on Team Fun.
“To say that we weren’t stressed and confused and lost much of time… of course we were,” she continued.
“But that’s how we dealt with it,” said Pierce, “You know, just staying positive. The race is hard, but you can either break down or deal with it with positivity.”
Leg 7 of The Amazing Race had the competitors journeying through Italy. During a challenge in Venice, Team Fun had to hop aboard a gondola and sing an Italian love song until they correctly hit every note. They came in second place.
“Team Fun” in Venice (credit: CBS)
“Well, we [finally] found something Team Fun cannot do particularly well,” joked CBS4’s Alan Gionet during Thursday’s in-studio interview. “We won’t ask you to sing.”
“I don’t blame you,” laughed Droz.
Matt Ladley, another Colorado competitor on Team “The Boys”, came in first with his partner (for the first time) and won a trip for two to Grenada.
Colorado’s ‘Amazing Race’ competitors: Matt Ladley, Becca Droz, and Floyd Piece (L-R) (credit: CBS)
Thursday night’s episode features the teams in Greece, then next week, they’re off to Vietnam.