Amazing Race Competitors From Colorado To Appear On CBS4

By Wendy Holmes, CBS4 Program Director
(CBS4) – Two Colorado reality TV stars will appear on CBS4 on Thursday. In fact, they were the Top 2 teams on the Thursday, May 4th show for the second week running.
Leg 6 featured the teams running through Italy. When they got to Lake Como, one of the Detour choices was to climb 90 feet up a rock face. Since two of our three local players are rock climbers, they both completed this in record time.
Team Fun came in first for Leg 6 and won a trip for two to Ushuaia, Argentina. This was the first time they’ve won a leg.
Team “The Boys,” featuring Matt Ladley from Colorado, came in 2nd for Leg 6, the second week they’ve ended in the runner-up position.
For Leg 7 the teams went to Venice where some sang, some worked as porters and some created fancy masks. “The Boys” came in first (for the first time) and won a trip for two to Grenada. “Team Fun” came in second place, which they’ve done twice before.
Thursday night’s episode features the teams in Greece, then next week, they’re off to Vietnam.