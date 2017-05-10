Trump Assails Critic As ‘Cryin’ Chuck Schumer’

WASHINGTON (AP) – Amid the clamor surrounding the firing of FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump singled out another Washington fixture for his scorn.

The president went to his Twitter account late Tuesday to chide Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow New Yorker, for comments the Democrat made about the stunning dismissal.

Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, "I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer." Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Trump had telephoned Schumer earlier to inform him of the decision. Schumer said he told Trump that “you are making a big mistake.” Schumer also questioned why the firing occurred on Tuesday and wondered whether investigations into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia were “getting too close for the president.” He said unless a special prosecutor is named, Americans could rightfully wonder whether the move was “part of a cover-up.”

"They fired Sally Yates. They fired Preet Bharara. And now they fired Director Comey…This does not seem to be a coincidence," says Schumer pic.twitter.com/BPQrrLWO2t — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 9, 2017

