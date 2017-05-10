SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– If you want to live longer, move to Summit County. A new study shows the life expectancy in “Colorado’s Playground” is the highest in the nation at 87 years old.

Actually the average life expectancy in that area is 86.3 years.

“I’m not terribly surprised. It’s such a healthy population,” said Dr. Regan Brockmeyer with St. Anthony Medical Center.

Some of the reasons include greater access to good health care, a more active lifestyle and low obesity rates.

“Being able to do preventative medicine and getting good care for illnesses when they arise at an early stage makes them easier to be treated and gives you a higher longevity,” said Brockmeyer.

The elevation can keep those with pre-existing heart conditions away but those who live in the county say the benefits are obvious.

“Being surrounded by world-class ski resorts, mountain biking, hiking, everything… people come here for that activity,” said Brockmeyer.

“I moved here for the mountains and the outdoor life,” said one Summit County resident, “not for the life expectancy.”

Neighboring counties Pitkin and Eagle came in at a close second and third on the list.