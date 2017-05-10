Colorado Lawmakers End Session With Hard-Fought Agreements

May 10, 2017 2:36 AM
Filed Under: Construction Defects, Energy Bill, State Capitol

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are concluding business for the year with hard-fought agreements on highways, hospitals and affordable housing.

But the split Legislature racked up a lot of misses, too, during the session that ends Wednesday.

Republicans who control the Senate and Democrats who rule the House failed to agree on a plan for what to do if the federal government scraps the health care law.

Negotiations on a complicated energy bill were hanging in the balance on the final day.

Highways and housing were top priorities for politicians in both parties this year. And they’ll have some accomplishments to brag about, especially a plan to borrow nearly $2 billion for highway infrastructure.

Lawmakers also made modest steps toward reducing homebuilder liability as a strategy to encourage more low-cost housing construction.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

