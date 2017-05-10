Watch: Fists Fly On A Southwest Flight

LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – A fight on a Southwest Airlines flight was caught on camera.
The flight had just landed at Hollywood Burbank Airport Sunday morning arriving from Dallas at approximately 11 a.m.
Michael Krause tells CBS Los Angeles that he heard the commotion and started rolling as two men began wrestling and throwing punches.
“Everyone was de-planing then all heck broke loose,” Krause said.
A flight attendant attempts to break up the fight, but then one man picks up another and they fall onto the seats on top of another woman and the flight attendant.
Punches continued until other passengers were able to stop the fight.
Police say one of the men was arrested for assault and battery.
It’s unclear what started the fight or if the men knew each other.
