Massive Hailstorm Takes On Over 3,000 Solar Panels And Loses

May 10, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Denver Hailstorm, Meteorologist Chris Spears, National Renewable Energy Lab, NREL

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Monday’s severe hailstorm destroyed a countless number of roofs, cars and windows as it cut a large swath across the Denver metro area.

Hail in Golden (credit: CSP Sgt. Mullins)

Hail in Golden (credit: CSP Sgt. Mullins)

One place hit hard was the National Renewable Energy Lab in Golden which is home to over 3,000 solar panels.

“Many employees had damage to their vehicles. There was concern about how all of the solar on our campus fared,” said NREL’s David Glickson.

Hailstones up to 2.75 inches in diameter were reported in the area.

The National Renewable Energy Lab in Golden is home to 3,168 solar panels. (credit: NREL)

The National Renewable Energy Lab in Golden is home to 3,168 solar panels. (credit: NREL)

Amazingly, out of 3,168 solar panels on the campus, only one sustained damage. It’s a true testament to the resilience of renewable energy.

“As the storm hit performance dropped to night-like levels but quickly recovered once the storm passed,” said Glickson.

You can read more about solar energy and the work being done at NREL in the links below.

https://www.nrel.gov/pv/reliability-engineering.html
https://www.nrel.gov/pv/accelerated-testing-analysis.html
http://www.nrel.gov/docs/fy13osti/58846.pdf
http://www.nrel.gov/news/features/2015/16488

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

