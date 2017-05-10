Get An Assault Rifle With A New Roof

By Tom Mustin

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– One company in Colorado is offering a free assault rifle with every new roof.

James Webb showed off the star spangled vehicle promoting his skyrocketing roofing company.

“It’s a giant flag,” he told CBS4”s Tom Mustin

A year ago, Webb changed the name of his Westminster company from Weather Proof Roofing to “Get a Roof Get a Gun.com.”

“The whole idea came about because there’s so many roofing companies in Colorado, there’s no way to stand apart,’ he said.

To generate business, Webb offered customers a free AR-15 with every completed roof.

“It’s a polarizing gun. If you’re a red-blooded American, you’ve served our country or served with then police, you get it. If you’re a liberal on the other side and need a safe space, you also get it,” said Webb.

Customers who don’t want the AR-15 can choose between two other guns or a $500 gift certificate to Cabelas. The response has been overwhelming.

“In two weeks we had 200 people sign up,” said Webb.

Webb had to increase his staff from six to more than 100 people.

“Yeah, it was a small growth,” he laughed.

Webb comes from a family with a long military history. He is unapologetically patriotic.

He’s also fielded some angry calls from people offended by his controversial ad campaign, “You’re giving away guns. You’re the reason our country is so terrible. We should send you to North Korea. I’m like, ‘Guy who do you think is going to Korea? It’s going to be us.’”

Denver customer Duane Dalton had rave reviews for the company.

“Even if there wasn’t a gun involved, truthfully, the quality of the work he did was superior,” said Dalton.

Welcome words for an entrepreneur who has a new lease on life thanks to the red, white and blue… and black.

“I just like being a part of helping homeowners get their houses back together, and they get a gun out of it. How do you go wrong with that?” said Webb.

Here’s how it works: Once the roofing job is completed, the customer is given a voucher. The customer takes that voucher to the Centennial Gun Club, where a background check is conducted. When that goes through, the customer gets a gun.

Webb is now expanding his business into Texas. He says it’s a state with “a lot of hail and a lot of guns.”

