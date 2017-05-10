Latest Forecast: More Wet Weather For Most Of Colorado

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – An upper level storm system spinning over Arizona will continue to transport moisture into Colorado on Wednesday. Rain showers are very likely for Denver and Front Range. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible but severe weather is not expected.

Rain chances will be highest during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday but rain is possible at anytime. Most of the rain will be light but a few heavier showers are also possible. Meanwhile temperatures will be stuck in the 50s all day which is far below normal for the second week in May.

The heaviest rain in Colorado will be along and south of Highway 50 corridor from Pueblo to Lamar. These areas may also experience severe thunderstorms including large hail, damaging wind, and frequent lightning. The southern mountains including the Sangre de Cristo range will see snow. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for 8-16 inches of snow in that area.

For the mountains of Summit County and the Winter Park area, rain and snow showers are likely through Thursday morning with up to 3 inches of accumulation above 10,000 feet.

