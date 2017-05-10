Sanctuary Owner Claims Death Threats After Animals Euthanized

AGATE, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the owners of the Lion’s Gate Sanctuary in Elbert County that euthanized all 11 of its animals says she’s received death threats.

Federal and local authorities are investigating whether the Lion’s Gate Sanctuary violated any laws.

Special agents at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are working with the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office to find out what happened.

The investigation into Lion’s Gate Sanctuary came two weeks after it euthanized five bears and six lions and tigers.

Lions Gate’s owners had asked Elbert County commissioners to approve its request to move to a less flood-prone area.

“We decided that Mother Nature wins and we’re not going to argue with her anymore. It makes more sense to move to a better location,” Lion’s Gate owner Joan Laub said.

When commissioners denied that request, Lion’s Gate said its animals paid the price. But it also said the animals were too old and frail to survive a move.

Laub was set to appear on a Facebook live segment with a show called “The Animal View,” on Wednesday but didn’t show citing death threats against her.

The plan to move locations faced resistance from neighbors. Commissioners denied the move due to safety concerns and say they were never under the impression if they denied the request the animals would be euthanized.

Once the investigation is complete federal and county prosecutors will decide whether charges are needed.