Family: Middle School Teacher Took Her Life During Investigation

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– A longtime middle school teacher in Jefferson County allegedly took her own life during an investigation into a physical relationship between her and a student.

According to a family member, Gretchen Krohnfeldt, took her own life on Tuesday. Police sources say Krohnfeldt took her life as police officers were approaching her Arvada home to question her in the investigation.

Krohnfeldt was placed on leave Monday night from her position as a teacher at Drake Middle School in response to an investigation by Arvada police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the Jeffco Sheriff was made aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between a female employee at the school, later identified as Krohnfeldt, and a male student.

According to Arvada police, the allegations were that the relationship began when the student attended Drake Middle School. That student is now a high school student in Arvada.

During the investigation it was alleged that a physical relationship occurred between the two in Arvada, where Krohnfeldt lives. Sources say the alleged relations took place at Krohnfeldt’s Arvada home.

The matter of Krohnfeldt’s death is being investigated by the coroner.

Grief counselors were available at the middle school on Wednesday and would be there for the rest of the week as a resource for both students and staff.