GOES-16 Satellite Captures Unique Images Of Strong Denver Storm

May 10, 2017 4:35 PM

DENVER (CBS4) – An orbiting satellite captured images of the strong storms that tore through Colorado on Monday afternoon.

GOES-16, previously known as GOES-R, captured a 30-second video showing how quickly the storm developed.

The imagery was created with an imager that capitalizes on enhanced resolution, which offers meteorologists a closer, highly-detailed look at cloud structure and the environment near the storm. For example, “overshooting” tops and rough texture of the tops of storm clouds can indicate a particularly intense storm.

cloud tops GOES 16 Satellite Captures Unique Images Of Strong Denver Storm

The red circles on this image show “overshooting” tops, which indicate particularly strong storms.
(credit: GOES-16/NOAA)

GOES-16 is not yet fully operational. It is still undergoing in-orbit testing.

 

