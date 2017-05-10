GOES-16 Satellite Captures Unique Images Of Strong Denver Storm

DENVER (CBS4) – An orbiting satellite captured images of the strong storms that tore through Colorado on Monday afternoon.
GOES-16, previously known as GOES-R, captured a 30-second video showing how quickly the storm developed.
The imagery was created with an imager that capitalizes on enhanced resolution, which offers meteorologists a closer, highly-detailed look at cloud structure and the environment near the storm. For example, “overshooting” tops and rough texture of the tops of storm clouds can indicate a particularly intense storm.
GOES-16 is not yet fully operational. It is still undergoing in-orbit testing.