Two Tie For Vote On America’s Favorite Grocery Store

CBS Local – After dethroning four-time reigning favorite grocery store champion Trader Joe’s, Wegmans has successfully defended its crown.

Well, sort of.

Wegmans finished in a tie for first with Publix, and Trader Joe’s finished in third, according to a survey taken by more than 12,000 shoppers, handled by Market Force.

The top three only differ by the most granular of margins as first through third is separated by just one percent. Fourth place is H-E-B, trailing third place by seven percent, and fifth is ALDI, trailing third by eight percent.

ALDI did, however, win the category for best value for money, finishing ahead of WinCo Foods and Costco. Trader Joe’s finished atop the cashier courtesy category, followed by Publix and Wegmans.

Publix paced four of the seven categories: finishing first in fast checkouts, availability of items, ease of finding items and store cleanliness.

“When you look at the top brands, I do want to be clear that the top three — Wegmans, Publix, Trader Joe’s — they are very, very competitive,” said Cheryl Fink, Chief Strategy Officer of Market Force, via AOL. “Trader Joe’s has not gone backwards on service.”

Market Force also tested the temperature of the meal kit delivery services, such as Blue Apron, which could threaten some of the grocery stores. They found that only 11% of those surveyed tried it, and about half of them were less than satisfied.

However, this doesn’t mean that the insatiable desire for convenience is out of the picture here. Nearly double the percentage of customers tried choosing groceries online and simply picking them up in the store and an overwhelming 77% were more than satisfied.

Is that the future of the grocery store experience? Possibly.