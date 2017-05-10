Watch: Small Dog Chasing Off Bear Caught On Camera

LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – A dog chasing off a bear from its backyard was caught on camera.
It happened when the bear walked up to a deck behind the home.
The dog and bear, as seen on camera, stare off with each other. The bear flinches first, and the dog takes off after it.
Ultimately the chase ended in a standoff by some playground equipment before the bear wandered off into other parts of the neighborhood.
The bear did eat some fruit in the area, went for a dip in a pool, and knocked over some trashcans before it disappeared back into the woods.
The brave little home defender is named Ba Bao, which is Taiwanese for “meat bun.”