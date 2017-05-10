DIA Wants To Remove Art But Not Everyone Is Ready For Takeoff

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport is moving forward with plans to remove a large and now controversial piece of art in the middle of the Concourse C but not everyone is onboard.

“This piece has been particularly problematic and it’s reached a point where it’s both dangerous for people traveling and very cost prohibitive for a maintenance schedule,” said Heath Montgomery, a spokesman for the airport.

The piece in question is called “Interior Garden” by Michael Singer and stretches between the two train platforms. The piece is described by passersby as “urban renewal theme” as vegetation grows around concrete structures.

Singer says he didn’t know the airport was trying to get rid of his piece until last month when he received a formal letter from the airport’s Chief Executive Officer Kim Day.

The airport has now officially asked the city to deaccession the piece, but the Commission on Cultural Affairs voted against it.

“No, I do not support the deaccession and I was very pleased to hear that the Commission on Cultural Affairs voted 15 to 3 against the deaccession as well. The Garden is a very special piece for many travelers and it’s reassuring to know that the commission values this piece as much as I do,” Singer said in an email to CBS4.

The commission has suggested the artist and the airport find a common ground to keep the piece thriving but tensions may not allow that. The cost of the project doubled as it was installed in the early 1990s and costs between the airport and the artist have never aligned since.

The final decision on deaccession will be made by Kent Rice, the Executive Director of Denver Arts and Venues, and he’s accepting public comment through May 16. Visit artsandvenuesdenver.com/contact-us to comment.

