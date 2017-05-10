Rep. Coffman: Firing Of FBI Director Comey ‘Quite A Surprise’

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Republican Rep. Mike Coffman says that Pres. Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey was “quite a surprise to me.”

Here is the entire statement from Coffman: “The decision by the President to fire FBI Director, James Comey Jr. was quite a surprise to me. I have long felt that Director Comey’s handling of the Clinton email investigation was inappropriate and that he was no longer fit to serve as the Director of the FBI. The timing of the President’s decision, however, does concern me. I think it may create the appearance that Comey was fired due to his role in the investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. I hope the President appoints a new Director whose stature is such that it restores American people’s confidence in the independence and integrity of the FBI.”

Trump fired Comey on Tuesday afternoon. He said he based Comey’s firing on a memo by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that slammed Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe. Rosenstein cited former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer as saying he agreed it was inappropriate.