Kids Pedal To Class For Bike To School Day

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of students pedaled to class to celebrate Bike to School day on Wednesday.
Schools throughout Denver supported the bike to school day.
At Southmoor Elementary, students were excited to pedal the last block in a bike parade.
At the finish line, students were treated to healthy snacks before starting their day.
The idea is to emphasize getting active by either cycling or walking to school while still being safe by paying attention to surroundings.