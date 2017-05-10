Kids Pedal To Class For Bike To School Day

May 10, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: Bike To School Day, Southmoor Elementary School

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of students pedaled to class to celebrate Bike to School day on Wednesday.

Hundreds of families traded in their car keys for bike helmets to bike to school for National Walk & Bike To School Day.

bike to school 12vo frame 22 Kids Pedal To Class For Bike To School Day

Bike parade from Southmoor Park on S. Oneida Way and S. Peach Way to Southmoor Elementary School (credit: CBS)

Schools throughout Denver supported the bike to school day.

At Southmoor Elementary, students were excited to pedal the last block in a bike parade.

bike to school 12vo frame 501 Kids Pedal To Class For Bike To School Day

(credit: CBS)

At the finish line, students were treated to healthy snacks before starting their day.

The idea is to emphasize getting active by either cycling or walking to school while still being safe by paying attention to surroundings.

bike to school 12vo frame 199 Kids Pedal To Class For Bike To School Day

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
NEWS TEAM
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch