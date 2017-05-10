No Stops Yet At RTD’s Fox Street & Pecos Junction Stations

May 10, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: A-Line, Arvada, B Line, G Line, RTD, Union Station, Westminster, Wheat Ridge

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– The B Line will continue to travel past two stations that the train shares with the delayed G Line. The stops on the route between Union Station and Westminster won’t open by the anticipated date of May 21.

According to RTD, the B Line’s proposed stops at the 41st and Fox station and the Pecos Junction station are not scheduled to open later this month as initially planned.

(credit: CBS)

The stops are planned to be part of the G Line route to Wheat Ridge and Arvada. The G Line shares that portion of the route with the B Line.

The B Line runs past the two stations but doesn’t stop. The G Line has been delayed from its opening date last year to later this year.

G Line in Arvada (credit: CBS)

The Federal Railroad Administration stopped testing on the G Line until issues with the gates on the A Line from Union Station to Denver International Airport were resolved. Last week, testing was approved for the G Line.

(credit: CBS)

When the G Line begins operating, trains on both the B and G Lines will stop at those two stations.

