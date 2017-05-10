Ashley Doolittle Foundation Aims To Help Teens With Domestic Violence

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s been nearly one year since Ashley Doolittle was killed. Police believe the teenager’s ex-boyfriend is responsible for her murder. Now her parents want to keep that from happening to anyone else.

Ashley was just 18 years old when she was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend, Tanner Flores. Although he admitted to police to shooting and killing Ashley, he pleaded not guilty to the crime in court.

Ashley’s parents, Ann Marie and Jeff Doolittle, talked to CBS4 This Morning’s Alan Gionet about giving back in hopes of helping preventing anything like that from happening again.

“We want to raise awareness in the schools and among teens on the signs to look for, how to get out of situations and try to prevent future things from happening with kids. There is not a lot known about teen dating violence. The signs are subtle and we want to start to raise that awareness,” said Ann Marie.

Authorities believe Flores was distraught over their break-up. Ashley’s parents wished they would have seen signs of trouble in their relationship earlier.

“It could be subtle things, such as, if you don’t have any plans with your boyfriend or girlfriend that evening, and you have friends call you up to want to go out that night, and you do but then your boyfriend says, ‘Well, if you go out with them, I’m going to break up with you.’ It’s just those beginning signs of control,” said Ann Marie.

In an effort to move forward, the Doolittles have done something remarkable with their pain. They created a foundation in Ashley’s name, dedicated to stopping domestic violence.

“We’ve had so many people reach out and tell us how Ashley helped them. We had someone talk to us about how she helped them get out of domestic violence situation,” said Ann Marie. “Just hearing that was comforting but ultimately led us to start this foundation, the Ashley Doolittle Foundation, to help those teens in the schools so that other parents don’t have to go what we’ve gone through.”

The foundation is focused on helping teenagers and their parents to prevent teen dating violence, one the Doolittles say they won’t stop fighting to accomplish.

The Ashley Doolittle Foundation is having its official launch gala later this month and a rodeo next month.

Ashley Doolittle Gala is May 26 with appetizers, cash bar, dinner and dancing along with a silent auction. The rodeo is June 10 & 11.