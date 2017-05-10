Drivers Beware: It’s The Time Of Year Animals Are Really On The Move

May 10, 2017 4:43 PM
By Matt Kroschel

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – A driver hit a full-sized moose on Interstate 70, totaling the vehicle, sending the moose flying through the air and smashing a metal sign post.

The animal died.

The crash marks the latest vehicle and animal collision in what is a notoriously bad time of the year as animals are on the move.

Tom Davies with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Summit County says they animals are heading to their summer ranges. And there are plenty of heavily-traveled highways between them and the areas the animals want to be.

“It’s never good when you strike a 900-pound animal,” Davies told CBS4 Wednesday.

The Colorado State Patrol responds to hundreds of those types of crashes every year. Certain known wildlife migration areas have lower nighttime speed limits to help keep drivers safe.

Tom Davies with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife is interviewed by CBS4's Matt Kroschel

“Be aware, drive with caution, and slow down; especially at dusk and dawn when the majority of animals are active and wildlife vehicle collisions occur,” said Colorado State Patrol Cpt. Adrian Driscoll in a statement.

Driscoll also offered more advice.

“The best practice for drivers is to be diligent and super observant. If you see one deer or elk, expect others. Scan the sides of the road for signs of movement and watch for those shining eyes of animals that reflect car headlights at night,” he said.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

