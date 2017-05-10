Animal Adventure Park Forced To Delay Opening

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure is forced to delay their opening.

The park posted about it to Facebook Wednesday afternoon saying that it’s because of an impending nor’easter moving in over the weekend.

“Rain and unseasonably cold temperatures will prevent many species from being on exhibit and may post storm risks to our guests,” they posted.

Instead of opening on Saturday as planned, the park now plans to open on Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

“We could not be more apologetic for the inconvenience this will cause our guests.”

The park gained international fame with April the giraffe, as millions watched and waited for her to give birth on a live stream.

Park owner Jordan Patch thanked CBS Denver fans for helping make the live feed go viral.

April gave birth to Tajiri, a boy whose name means Hope or Confidence in Swahili, on April 15.

While the camera no longer streams around the clock, they do continue to do special live streams every Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Animal Adventure Park Gives Live Tour, Checks In On Giraffes