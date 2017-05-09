Fire Burns Lumber Manufacturing Plant

May 9, 2017 4:33 PM
Filed Under: Mancos, Western Excelsior

MANCOS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire ripped through a lumber manufacturing plant in southwestern Colorado and forced the evacuation of a handful of homes.

The fire at the Western Excelsior in Mancos started on Monday. Firefighters were able to get containment on Tuesday. All employees who were inside the building when the fire started escaped unharmed.

(credit: Durango Herald)

(credit: Durango Herald)

Video from the Durango Herald shows a massive amount of smoke that billowed from the fire.

The flames are expected to linger for days.

Firefighters evacuated at least eight homes during the initial firefight.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

