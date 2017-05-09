Best Places To Take Wedding Pictures In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

Every wedding has its own special something that makes it memorable, and the right wedding photos can make those memories last a lifetime. Regardless of what you’ve chosen for your wedding theme, there is likely a venue to make your pictures pop. Whether you’re taking photos near the venue where you’ve booked your ceremony and/or reception, or you want to head out for a to take pics, there are many options for locations. Check out the following spots for your perfect wedding photos to create a beautiful album that will last a lifetime.

Denver Botanic Gardens

1007 York St.

Denver, CO 80206

(720) 865-3501

www.botanicgardens.org/york-street

If you’re looking for a backdrop that captures elegance and style while maintaining a natural setting, take your pics at the Denver Botanic Gardens. The 24-acre York Street venue has unique arrangements that will make a stunning backdrop for your photos. Its gardens are inspired by many different countries, and there is a setting to match any wedding style. Those who want to take pictures at the York Street location will need to get a permit, and if your wedding party includes more than 20 people, you will need to make a private appointment. Make sure to book this venue early.

Commons Park

2101 15th St.

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 913-1311

Located near the Highlands, Commons Park offers an urban backdrop with a little bit of nature for wedding photos that truly embody Denver. The park has a lot of greenery which makes for pretty nature shots in the summer, and there are also some distinctive sculptural pieces in the park. Its location on the South Platte River makes it great for waterfront shots as well, and it is close to Lodo, so you and your wedding party can move elsewhere if you haven’t found the perfect spot.

Union Station

1701 Wynkoop St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 592-6712

Thanks to its recent facelift, Union Station is not only one of the most historic places in the city in which to take your wedding photos, it’s also one of the prettiest. The building itself serves as a gorgeous backdrop for urban wedding photos, and there are plenty of light features to accentuate your photos. The terminal itself also has architectural features that make for a stunning wedding photo shoot. Before planning your photo shoot, check in with Union Station information to ensure that there isn’t a private event booked for the same day.

Denver Museum of Nature and Science

2001 Colorado Blvd.

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 370-6000

www.dmns.org

While a museum may not always be the first place that comes to mind when choosing a wedding venue, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science has some of the most scenic backdrops in the city. Its Anschutz Family Sky Terrace overlooks the City Park fountains and provides a stunning view of Denver’s iconic skyline complete with mountains in the back. The museum hosts weddings and other private events frequently, making this a great venue with which to work. The museum’s atrium also provides a beautiful backdrop for wedding photos. Contact the museum to inquire about reservations and pricing information.

Boulder Dushanbe Tea House

1770 13th St.

Boulder, CO 80302

(303) 442-4993

Located in Downtown Boulder, the Dushanbe Tea House offers several beautiful locations that would serve as the perfect backdrop for your wedding photos. The tea house’s interior features several sculptural details to enhance your pictures. Its outdoor garden along with the building itself will give your photos a pop of added color and charm. The building itself is a historic landmark, which was entirely crafted in Tajikstan and reassembled on site. As such, it is one of the most distinctive buildings in the Denver-Boulder area. It can be booked for weddings and other private events, so be sure to book early.

