19 Sex Offenders Rounded Up In Colorado Sting

DENVER (CBS4) – Authorities snatched up 19 wanted sex offenders in a four-day operation in the Denver metro area.

Local, state and federal officers joined forces to find the offenders — many of whom had failed to register.

That includes one man with a lengthy criminal history including attempted sexual assault.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Operation Spring Cleanup ran May 4-7.

“There were several significant arrests that took place during the four-day sweep, including the arrest of Linc Blair. Blair was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on May 6 in Aurora. Blair has a lengthy arrest history including arrests for attempted sex assault on a child and resisting arrest,” the Marshals Service said in a statement.

“Operation Spring Cleanup was a tremendous success and the U.S. Marshals Service will continue to partner with state and local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our communities,” said Andrew Smith, acting Chief for the District of Colorado.

Additional Information From The U.S. Marshals Service

Participating Agencies in the Operation:

– Colorado Bureau of Investigation

– Colorado State Patrol

– Lakewood Police Department

– Thornton Police Department

– U.S. Marshals Service Denver

– U.S. Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General

– Westminster Police Department

Colorado Sex Offender Fast Facts:

– 18,000 of individuals currently registered as sex offenders in Colorado

– More than 100 individuals contacted by law enforcement during the operation.

– 19 of individuals arrested as a result of the operation.