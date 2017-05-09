HIV-Positive Man Sentenced For Sexual Servitude, Human Trafficking

May 9, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Centennial, FBI, Human Trafficking, Sean Crumpler, Sean Travis Crumpler, Sexual Servitude

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– A man who previously pleaded guilty to human trafficking of a minor for the purpose of sexual servitude was officially sentenced on Monday.

Sean Travis Crumpler was sentenced to 50 years in prison. He received a sentence of 25 years in prison for each of the three counts he pleaded guilty to, but will serve 50 years total because one of the counts will be served concurrently to another.

Sean Crumpler at his sentencing on Monday (credit: CBS)

Crumpler would lure young men from out of state to live with him in Colorado, most at risk boys 8-12 years old who were usually runaways from dysfunctional homes.

The victims were given a place to live, clothes, alcohol, drugs and cell phones. Some of the boys had been tattooed with Crumpler’s name on their bodies.

Sean Crumpler (credit: CBS)

In return, the expectation was that the boys would have sex with Crumpler whenever he wanted.

Prosecutors say this is one of the most complex and disturbing cases they have seen in the 18th Judicial District.

“When I talk about the surprising aspects, the number of boys in the home, the way he would treat them, the amount of sex happening, the group sex and types of activities required to participate in. Frankly, the fact that he wanted to have a child with a young woman staying in his home so he could then have sex with that child… was startling,” said 18th Judicial District Senior Deputy District Attorney Cara Morlan.

Crumpler is also HIV positive, according to court documents. Prosecutors say recent changes in Colorado law now make it difficult to use a person’s HIV status as an aggravated aspect in the crimes, even if the victims contract the virus.

Prosecutors say the most disturbing element of this case is that Crumpler shows no remorse and actually believed he would not serve any jail time. He also apparently thought he would star in his own reality show about his “poly-amorous” family.

