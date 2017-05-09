Police Hope Sketch Leads To Road Rage Shooting Suspect

May 9, 2017 3:14 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver hope a suspect driver sketch will lead them to an arrest in a road rage shooting.

On May 4, a woman who was a passenger in a vehicle was shot in the leg while traveling southbound on Interstate 25 between 58th Avenue and 20th Street.

A sketch of the road rage shooting suspect (credit: Denver Police)

Police released a sketch of the suspect driver on Tuesday, along with a picture of a vehicle similar to what the suspect was driving.

A picture of the truck similar to the suspect vehicle (credit: Denver Police)

The driver of the car traveled to 11th Street and Auraria Parkway to talk to police officers before the victim was rushed to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

