Peyton Manning’s Number To Be Retired During Fall Ceremony In Indy

May 9, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium, Peyton Manning, Ring Of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Peyton Manning will become the first Colts player to have his jersey retired since the franchise moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis during a two-day celebration of his career this fall.

The weekend begins with the unveiling of Manning’s statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 7, and concludes the following day when he is inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor and becomes the seventh player in Colts franchise history with a retired number.

gettyimages 82004509 Peyton Mannings Number To Be Retired During Fall Ceremony In Indy

Peyton Manning on the sideline after throwing 6 touchdown passes in three quarters. The Colts went on to defeat the Lions 41-9 at Ford Field on Thanksgiving in 2004. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Team owner Jim Irsay issued a statement Tuesday saying Manning would always be a Colt. Manning says he is “humbled” and “grateful” for the honors.

He spent his first 13 seasons in Indy, where he won four MVP Awards and his first Super Bowl title. Manning retired after winning another championship with the Denver Broncos.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
NEWS TEAM
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch