Teen Charged With Trespassing For Jumping In Zebra Habitat

May 9, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: Oklahoma City Zoo, Zebra

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials at the Oklahoma City Zoo say a teenager has been charged with trespassing after he reportedly jumped into a zebra enclosure on a dare.

Zoo spokeswoman Candice Rennels says the 16-year-old boy climbed two barriers and jumped into the zebra’s habitat on Monday afternoon. Rennels says the zebras were startled but had no contact with the teen before he left the enclosure.

Oklahoma City television station KOKH reports that security officials quickly found the teen and police were called. The teen was charged with criminal trespassing.

oklahoma city zoo zebra2 Teen Charged With Trespassing For Jumping In Zebra Habitat

(credit: Oklahoma City Zoo / Facebook)

The zoo’s deputy director, Barry Downer, says the teenager put himself, zoo employees and the animals in danger with the stunt.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
NEWS TEAM
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch