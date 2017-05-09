BREAKING NEWS: President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, the White House said. (Watch CBSN)

Most Schools Closed Due To Hail Damage Resume Classes Wednesday

May 9, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: Adams County School District 14, Beach Court Elementary, Commerce City, Hail Damage, Hail Storm, Kearny Middle School

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – All schools in Adams County School District 14 were closed on Tuesday due to damage caused by Monday’s storms.

Thirteen schools in the district had leaky roofs and hail covered others.

Beach Court Elementary in Denver canceled classes because of 100 broken windows and will remain closed on Wednesday.

Classes will resume on Wednesday at all the other Adams County School District 14 schools with the exception of Kearny Middle School in Commerce City, which needs more extensive repairs due to a leaky roof.

