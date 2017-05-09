Illegal Marijuana Grow Operations Shut Down In Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have shut down two illegal marijuana growing operations in southern Colorado.
The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested 16 people and seized an estimated 250 pounds of marijuana and 128 illegal marijuana plants from two separate operations discovered Monday on opposite sides of the county.
It says the seized marijuana has an estimated street value of about $500,000.
The Sheriff’s Office says it was tipped off to both operations by the public.
Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor says he believes his office has made a dent in the number of illegal grows in Pueblo County, but he doesn’t think such activity will go away.
Additional arrests may be forthcoming in both incidents. Investigations into both grow operations are ongoing.
