Hail Pounds Holes In School’s Siding, Shatters Windows

May 9, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Annette Lambeth, Globeville, Hail Storm, The Laradon School

DENVER (CBS4)– Hail pounded The Laradon School in Denver on Monday afternoon, shattering windows and stripping the siding off the building.

The Globeville campus serves students with developmental disabilities.

laradon damage1 Hail Pounds Holes In Schools Siding, Shatters Windows

(credit: CBS)

The severe storm smashed skylights, shattered windows and caused a lot of water damage.

The hail storm hit the school after students left for the day on Monday.

laradon damage 1 Hail Pounds Holes In Schools Siding, Shatters Windows

(credit: CBS)

The campus was closed on Tuesday while crews started to cleanup and repair the damage.

laradon damage 4 Hail Pounds Holes In Schools Siding, Shatters Windows

(credit: CBS)

“That means they are looking for child care or they had to stay home from work today. And the loss of learning and for us that’s the most important thing is the continuity of learning, and the consistency that is vital to the students’ success,” said Dr. Annette Lambeth with The Laradon School.

laradon damage 2 Hail Pounds Holes In Schools Siding, Shatters Windows

(credit: CBS)

The school is rushing to board up windows, seal holes and clean up broken glass. They hope to have students back in class on Wednesday.

laradon damage 5 Hail Pounds Holes In Schools Siding, Shatters Windows

The Laradon School was damaged by a hail storm (credit: CBS)

