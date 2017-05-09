Hail Damages Car Lot, Closes Colorado Mills Mall

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Large hail, some claim were bigger than golf balls, damaged the Colorado Mills mall, vehicles parked in the mall parking lot and hundreds of new vehicles at the nearby Stevenson Toyota Lexus lot on Monday.

The damage was so bad the mall remained closed on Tuesday.

“It just started getting louder and louder,” said one shopper.

Shoppers caught in the storm on Monday afternoon took cell phone video which showed rainwater pouring from the ceiling and creating puddles on the floor.

One shopper told CBS4 that some of the stores had an inch of standing water.

In the parking lot, dozens of cars were pummeled by hail, some had the rear windows broken out.

“I came out to my car and I have about 60 hail holes,” said one shopper.

“My back windshield is completely shattered and my front windshield has a ton of cracks,” said another hail victim.

The Colorado Mills mall remained closed on Tuesday while the damage was assessed and cleaned up.

Across the street at Stevenson Toyota Lexus, hundreds of cars were damaged by golf ball sized hail.

The total damage to the new cars is being estimated.