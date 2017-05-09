Ryan Harris: New Arrivals In Denver Are Hungry For Championship

Former Broncos offensive lineman Ryan Harris joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for this week’s edition of Xfinity Monday Live.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Ryan Harris, who won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos, sported his ring for the occasion.

“I wear it as much as I can,” said Harris. “I like to call it ‘The City’s Ring’ and share it with the people who have been Broncos fans their whole life.”

Harris started his career in Denver, but played for five different teams including the Broncos, Chiefs, Eagles, Steelers and Texans.

“We moved 18 times in five years,” said Harris. “It’s definitely been great to settle our roots here in Colorado.”

Harris’ tour around the NFL gives him a unique perspective on several of the new guys now on the Broncos payroll.

He and Vance Joseph crossed paths in Houston when Joseph was the defensive backs coach for the Texans and Harris was playing offensive line.

He and Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy crossed paths the first time McCoy was in Denver, and Harris and new Broncos running back Jamaal Charles shared the offensive huddle in Kansas City.

“Vance Joseph is a great coach. Mike McCoy is a great coach, and Jamaal Charles is one of the most dominant performers in the NFL in the last 10 years,” said Harris.

“The other thing I know about all three guys is that they haven’t won a World Championship yet, and that is the absolute, only think they’re focused on.”

Harris, who played with Trevor Siemian during the 2015 season, said he expects his former teammate to win the starting quarterback job once again this season.

“Whenever you say ‘Trevor Siemian’ you have to say ‘world champion, team captain, Pro Bowler, Trevor Siemian,’ because that’s who you’re talking about,” said Harris. “A guy that learned from Peyton Manning.”

“You got a guy who has great experience playing in big games, and knows what it feels like to hold that cold metal of the Lombardi Trophy in your hands in Week 24 of the NFL season, and that is powerful experience.”

The Broncos will open the season Monday Sept. 11 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.