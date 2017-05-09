Ryan Harris: New Arrivals In Denver Are Hungry For Championship

May 9, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Jamaal Charles, Mike McCoy, Ryan Harris, Vance Joseph, Xfinity Monday Live

Former Broncos offensive lineman Ryan Harris joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for this week’s edition of Xfinity Monday Live.

ryan harris Ryan Harris: New Arrivals In Denver Are Hungry For Championship

(credit: CBS)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Ryan Harris, who won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos, sported his ring for the occasion.

“I wear it as much as I can,” said Harris. “I like to call it ‘The City’s Ring’ and share it with the people who have been Broncos fans their whole life.”

Harris started his career in Denver, but played for five different teams including the Broncos, Chiefs, Eagles, Steelers and Texans.

“We moved 18 times in five years,” said Harris. “It’s definitely been great to settle our roots here in Colorado.”

Harris’ tour around the NFL gives him a unique perspective on several of the new guys now on the Broncos payroll.

He and Vance Joseph crossed paths in Houston when Joseph was the defensive backs coach for the Texans and Harris was playing offensive line.

gettyimages 672949606 Ryan Harris: New Arrivals In Denver Are Hungry For Championship

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph (credit: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

He and Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy crossed paths the first time McCoy was in Denver, and Harris and new Broncos running back Jamaal Charles shared the offensive huddle in Kansas City.

“Vance Joseph is a great coach. Mike McCoy is a great coach, and Jamaal Charles is one of the most dominant performers in the NFL in the last 10 years,” said Harris.

“The other thing I know about all three guys is that they haven’t won a World Championship yet, and that is the absolute, only think they’re focused on.”

Harris, who played with Trevor Siemian during the 2015 season, said he expects his former teammate to win the starting quarterback job once again this season.

gettyimages 484425266 Ryan Harris: New Arrivals In Denver Are Hungry For Championship

Trevor Siemian of the Denver Broncos in preseason action against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Aug. 14, 2015 in Seattle. (credit: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

“Whenever you say ‘Trevor Siemian’ you have to say ‘world champion, team captain, Pro Bowler, Trevor Siemian,’ because that’s who you’re talking about,” said Harris. “A guy that learned from Peyton Manning.”

“You got a guy who has great experience playing in big games, and knows what it feels like to hold that cold metal of the Lombardi Trophy in your hands in Week 24 of the NFL season, and that is powerful experience.”

The Broncos will open the season Monday Sept. 11 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
NEWS TEAM
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch