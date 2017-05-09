Reynolds, Rockies Rough Up Cubs 10-4 In Doubleheader Opener

DENVER (AP) – Ryan Hanigan hit a two-out, bases-clearing single as part of a six-run third inning, Mark Reynolds homered for a fourth straight game and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 10-4 on Tuesday in a day-night doubleheader opener.

Reynolds also added two RBI singles as every player in the starting lineup, including pitcher Antonio Senzatela, had a hit for the NL West-leading Rockies. Reynolds is batting .533 through four games on this 10-game homestand.

Senzatela (5-1) struggled with his command over six innings but wiggled out of several tough spots. The hard-throwing rookie had three walks and four strikeouts.

Jake Arrieta (4-2) was removed after 3 2/3 innings – his shortest stint as a Cub. He surrendered nine hits and nine runs, but just five were earned.

The Cubs got a good night’s rest when the game Monday was rained out. They arrived in town earlier that day after an 18-inning loss to the New York Yankees that lasted 6 hours, 5 minutes. The team needed a little break, even if it meant playing two on Tuesday.

“Just different when you have that swimming feeling in your cranium. It’s difficult to focus,” said manager Joe Maddon, whose team lost its fourth straight.

Arrieta pitched a clean first inning, which usually is a positive sign. Coming in, he had allowed 10 earned runs in the opening inning and just eight earned from the second on.

This time, the third inning led to his undoing. He faced 10 batters, allowing six runs and six hits. And he was helped when left fielder Kyle Schwarber threw put Carlos Gonzalez at the plate.

A costly play in the inning was an error on shortstop Javier Baez, who threw the ball away trying to get DJ LeMahieu crossing from second to third on a grounder.

Schwarber nearly kept the damage to a minimum when he dove for Hanigan’s shallow blooper. But the ball just eluded his reach, and the bases cleared.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: OF Jason Heyward (sore knuckle on right hand) is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list on May 16. “I’d be surprised if it’s any longer than that,” Maddon said.

Rockies: C Tom Murphy (fractured right forearm) is “getting closer,” manager Bud Black said. “He’s starting to do some things with his arm that he hadn’t been able to do before, range of motion.”

OMAHA, OMAHA

Maddon had a chance to visit with former Broncos QB Peyton Manning on Monday. He even invited Manning to spring training sometime. Maddon’s one regret?

“Should’ve asked him about ‘Omaha,'” Maddon said in reference to the word Manning used to call out at the line of scrimmage. “I had my opportunity to ask about Omaha and I screwed up.”

REINFORCEMENTS

The Cubs and Rockies were to each add a 26th player for the second game. The Cubs planned to bring up infielder Jeimer Candelario from Triple-A Iowa and the Rockies right-hander Jeff Hoffman from Triple-A Albuquerque.

THIS & THAT

Usually at third, Kris Bryant started in right field. … Two of Chicago’s runs scored on groundouts. … Ian Desmond, Trevor Story and LeMahieu each had two hits.

UP NEXT

RHP John Lackey (2-3, 5.14 ERA) will start the nightcap for Chicago and LHP Kyle Freeland (3-1, 2.65) goes for Colorado.

– By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)