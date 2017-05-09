Bear Tries To Break Into Home

AVON, CT (CBS4) – A woman was sent into a panic after seeing and hearing a bear slam his paws against her glass door.

The woman was apparently baking brownies at her home in Avon at the time. Neighbors called 911.

“My neighbor across the street just came over in a panic. She’s a little old lady, screaming that a bear got on the back porch and is slamming on her glass door,” one caller said.

Another neighbor came to the home to help get the bear to go away. Bob Belfiore said the animal made its way onto the deck’s railing and then stood up and peered inside the home.

“Though it looks cute on the railing, this bear was angry about not being able to get at the food,” Belfiore said.

He went onto say the bear was able to open the screen door, but he could not open the glass door.

“He actually left the kitchen area and went to the second set of doors off the deck,” Belfiore said. “And I tried those and then went to the third set of doors into the living room and attempted to get into those,” he added.

Police responded, but the bear left the area before they got to the home.

Although the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was not called, officials say they will monitor this bear’s behavior.

Police say they have not had any similar reports as of Tuesday morning.