Hail Shatters Windows, Cancels Classes At Elementary School

May 9, 2017 10:14 AM
DENVER (CBS4)– Students at one elementary school in Denver are not in class on Tuesday after a massive hail storm damaged the building.

Beach Court Elementary School located at 4950 Beach Ct. was closed on Tuesday after hail shattered windows and left broken glass scattered around the property.

Several windows were broken and others were boarded up. Caution tape blocked the doors of the school.

Crews were on campus cleaning up the damage.

School officials are working to determine whether classes will be canceled on Wednesday.

Several other schools in the Denver metro area were also closed in the aftermath of the storm, including all schools in Adams County School District 14. The City of Aurora canceled all outdoor sports activities for Tuesday.

