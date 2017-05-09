Motorcyclist ‘Left For Dead’ After Hit & Run, Suspect Search Continues

By Kelly Werthmann

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a hit-and-run that seriously injured a motorcyclist.

The crash happened Sunday, April 23 around 2:30 a.m. on South Parker Road near Quincy Avenue. Security video captured the crash on camera, showing a car clip the motorcycle and take off.

“Steve was left for dead in the road,” said Ryan Shaw, a friend of the motorcyclist.

Family of the victim asked CBS4 not release Steve’s full name or pictures of him. Instead, they want to focus on finding the driver who nearly killed him.

“He’s undergone two amputations and has a third scheduled for Friday,” Shaw said.

Shaw said Steve was on his way home from dinner that Sunday night when he was hit. The security video shows the motorcycle sparking as it continued north on Parker Road and the Honda Civic that hit Steve’s Harley-Davidson driving off.

“In his words, he was able to ‘ride it out,’” Shaw said.

Steve eventually crashed and two good Samaritans stopped to help. Using their cars, Shaw said, the strangers created a barrier around Steve to protect him from oncoming traffic.

“One of those cars was hit by another vehicle that would’ve most likely struck and killed Steve,” Shaw said.

Thanks to the good Samaritans who helped Steve until paramedics arrived and the fact Steve was wearing a helmet and other protective gear, Shaw said his friend is lucky to be alive.

“He’s optimistic,” Shaw said of Steve. “If anyone can get through this, it’s him.”

Aurora police told CBS4 detectives collected evidence at the scene of the crash that indicates the vehicle responsible for the crash is a 2006 to 2008 silver four-door Honda Civic with a sunroof. Investigators said there are more than 900 vehicles matching that description registered in Colorado.

As the search for the driver continues, so does Steve’s recovery. He is scheduled for a third surgery on Friday that may result in the complete loss of his left leg.

“There’s going to be a long road ahead of him and finding this (driver) may help in paving that for him,” Shaw said.

Additional Information From The Aurora Police Department

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Agent Terry Allen with the Traffic Investigations Unit at 303-739-6351 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 303-739-7867. Tipsters using Crime Stoppers are eligible for a REWARD of up to $2,000 and can remain anonymous.

