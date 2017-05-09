Watch: Giraffe Cam Streaming Live Online Tuesday

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – April the giraffe, and her baby boy Tajiri, are streaming live online again.
The Animal Adventure Park started their live feed a little late Tuesday, not going live until approximately 2:15 p.m. MT, 4:15 p.m. ET. The feed is supposed to last approximately four hours.
Here’s the live feed:
Tajiri became an internet sensation before birth, as millions watched and waited for months to watch it happen live. April finally gave birth on April 15, and later received his name, which means Hope or Confidence in Swahili.
Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park, recently did a behind-the-scenes tour live on Facebook, showing the progress they’ve made to get ready for Saturday’s season opening, and checked in on the giraffes.