Watch: Giraffe Cam Streaming Live Online Tuesday

May 9, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, April The Giraffe, Giraffe, Tajiri the Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – April the giraffe, and her baby boy Tajiri, are streaming live online again.

The Animal Adventure Park started their live feed a little late Tuesday, not going live until approximately 2:15 p.m. MT, 4:15 p.m. ET. The feed is supposed to last approximately four hours.

Here’s the live feed:

Tajiri became an internet sensation before birth, as millions watched and waited for months to watch it happen live. April finally gave birth on April 15, and later received his name, which means Hope or Confidence in Swahili.

Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park, recently did a behind-the-scenes tour live on Facebook, showing the progress they’ve made to get ready for Saturday’s season opening, and checked in on the giraffes.

RELATED: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Baby Giraffe Going Outside

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
NEWS TEAM
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch