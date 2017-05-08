Women’s Foundation Celebrates 30th With Michelle Obama

By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – The Women’s Foundation of Colorado announced it’s bringing former First Lady Michelle Obama to Denver for its 30th anniversary.

“When you envisioned what you wanted for the 30th anniversary, why Michelle Obama?” CBS4’s Karen Leigh asked WFCO President and CEO Lauren Casteel.

“Her commitment to women and girls and the evolution of her rise into the White House and now beyond, she’s a woman in her own right. She’s not only the former First Lady of the United States, she is a woman in her own right,” Casteel replied.

LINK: Women’s Foundation of Colorado

The program called TOGETHER is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public event at the Pepsi Center. It’s a celebration of the Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s 30-years of advancing economic opportunities for Colorado women and their families. When Michelle Obama was in Colorado in 2008 for the Democratic National Convention, she hosted a roundtable discussion about the economic security of American families, and more specifically single parents.

“What do you hope that the audience and the people who buy their tickets, what do you hope they gain from getting to be there,” Leigh asked Casteel.

“To build a sense of community around the importance of supporting women and girls, as a way of advancing life outcomes for all of us, is one of the most important things,” Casteel explained.

Casteel said she also hopes the visit with the former First Lady will be fun, intimate, and a courageous conversation about the challenges facing society.

“Do you think, being a former First Lady, she’ll have a better broader perspective on how to make things better for the people here in Colorado?” Leigh asked.

“I hope there are not only broad perspectives based on learning and observations during the time within the White House, but equally important, I hope she’ll share stories, and use those stories to help us all connect,” Casteel said.

TOGETHER: The Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s 30th Anniversary Celebration featuring a live conversation with former First Lady Michelle Obama is Tuesday, July 25th at 5:30 p.m. at the Pepsi Center. Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. on May 15th at AltitudeTickets.com.

